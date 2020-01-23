|
GILLESPIE Dennis Ray "D. Ray", 86, husband of his devoted wife, Lana Carol Toler Gillespie, passed away Monday January 20, 2020 at his home. He was born December 26, 1933 in Dunkirk, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father Dale Gillespie; mother, Margaret Beals; stepmother, Marjorie Gillespie; and stepfather, Alvie Beals; three brothers: Michael Beals, Dana Gillespie, and Richard Lee; two sisters: Cindi Schulthess and Donna Reddick. He is survived by his wife Lana, three sons: Donnie (Mary-Anne) Gillespie, David Gillespie, and Jimmy (Tracy) Gillespie; a daughter Anne Rosse; A sister: Lori (Mike) Adams; four grandchildren: Dalton Ray Gillespie, Blake Patrick Gillespie, Kaylee Lane Gillespie, Hannah (LD) Keene and Keith Sonetti. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Findlay High School in Ohio. He obtained a BS Degree from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was enrolled in the masters program at Michigan State University. He obtained his pilots license, his brokers license, and was a Certified Chamber of Commerce Executive. He spent four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955. During his service he was stationed at the Air Force Missile Test Center in Florida and was later stationed at the Air Research and Development Command Head Quarters in Baltimore. From 1951-1961 he was an Executive Director of the Ashland, Ohio Chamber of Commerce. From 1961-1964 he was the Executive Director of the Bloomington, Illinois Chamber of Commerce. From 1964-1981 he was the Executive Director of the Greater Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce. While there he was an integral part of the merger of the Lexington Independent School Systems with the Fayette County Schools and the merger of city and county governments. Notable Achievements include: 7 Kentucky Colonelships from 7 Governors, Kentucky State Police appointed him Colonel-Aide-De to the Commissioners Staff, Spirit of America Award from the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and Red Carpet Award from the Bluegrass Airport. He also achieved the highest achievement award from the Kentucky Industrial Development Council- the Spirit of America Award from the Kentucky Grocers Association. He also served on the board of director at Central Bank. In 1987 he and his wife, Lana, owned and operated Professional Association Management, a multiple association management company in Frankfort, KY, until they retired in 2014. Ray was a member of Central Christian Church and the American Legion. Funeral services will be held 12:30pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. Interment will be at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass and . Pallbearers: Pat Shannon, Pat Neal, Mike Allison, Larry Maggard, Jim Cummins, and John Toler.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 23, 2020