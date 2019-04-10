Home

Dennis Ray Quisenberry

Dennis Ray Quisenberry Obituary
Frankfort - Dennis Ray Quisenberry, 72, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in Versailles on October 12, 1946 to the late Roy and Dorothy Davis Quisenberry. He was employed with the National Guard as a helicopter mechanic. He is survived by his brothers, Gary Quisenberry and Kenneth Quisenberry. Graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019
