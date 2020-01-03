|
Former President of Citizens National Bank, age 72, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Paintsville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home. Denny grew up in his beloved Paintsville in Johnson County, Kentucky, son of O.T. "Trigg" Dorton and Betty Marie Reynolds Dorton. After graduating from Morehead State University, Denny's life was absorbed helping to continue his parent's mission of building and supporting their family and community. With his wife, Jeanie, by his side for 48 years, they poured their significant energy into these pursuits. During this time, Denny graduated from National Trust School at Northwestern University, the National Investment School at the University of Oklahoma, and the Leadership Kentucky Institute. Believing that a strong community made a strong bank, and a strong bank made a strong community, Denny served on various boards and committees in a multitude of past roles including the Kentucky Bankers Association (Chair, Vice-Chair, & Treasurer), Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Historical Society Foundation (Chair), Morehead State University Foundation (Chair), the Rural Community College Initiative Economic Innovation Committee, Christian Appalachian Project (Chair), Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Big Sandy Area Development District, Big Sandy Regional Industrial Development Authority, Highlands Regional Medical Center and Foundation (Chair), Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (Chair), Mountain Economic Development Fund, Paintsville City Council, First United Methodist Church of Paintsville and many others. Denny was also a member of his local Masonic lodge, the Paintsville Rotary Club, and was a participant in Volunteers in Mission. Denny received various honors over his lifetime such as the Governor's Economic Development Leadership Award, Morehead State University Business Alumni of the Year, East Kentucky Leadership Foundation Private Citizens Award and many others. He is survived by his wife Jean Dorton; one son, Andrew Trigg "Drew" Dorton and wife Stephanie Stumbo of Lexington, Kentucky; one sister, Lynn Dorton Mullins and husband William Charles of Paintsville, Kentucky; two grandsons, Tristan Andrew Dorton and Ashton Warren Dorton both of Lexington, Kentucky. As his professional life came to a close, his passion for his family, folk-art, bluegrass music, sunshine, sand, faith, and friends consumed his time and resources. He was filled with love and gave it freely and in-turn was loved by many. Celebration of Life service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4th, 2020 in the Paintsville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Tyler Brumfield officiating. A time of reflection with family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at the Versailles United Methodist Church, 230 Payne's Mill Road, Versailles, Kentucky and 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Paintsville First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Building Fund of Paintsville First United Methodist Church (PFUMC), 505 Main Street, Paintsville, KY 41240; or the Betty M. Dorton Nursing Scholarship Fund, BSCEF, Inc., 1 Bert T Combs Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020