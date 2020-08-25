1/1
Desiree Barnes
1927 - 2020
Desiree “Daisy” Barnes, age 92, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus. She was born in Belgium on December 12, 1927 to the late Leon Joseph Dauchot and Josephine Francoise DeBacker. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis H. Barnes; and two daughters, Frances “Louise” Siegel, Deborah Ann Barnes. She retired from 3M, and was a volunteer blanketeer with Project Linus. She is survived by one daughter, Vickie England; six grandchildren, Mara (Chris) Mischel, Angie Lohman, Debbie Siegel, Stefanie (Mark) Taylor, Robert (Lindsay) England, David England; and eight great-grandchildren, Abi Lohman, Nathan Lohman, Coleman Mischel, William Mischel, Mark Taylor, Van Taylor, Makenzie Joe Taylor, Anthony Joseph England. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, August 28th at 1:00 PM at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031; or to Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation Fund, 521 Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, KY 40475. View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
