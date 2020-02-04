|
Desiree Marie Newell, 34 passed away January 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born on November 8, 1984 in Jacksonville to Paul Charles Newell and Darlene Branson Curry. She is also survived by two children, Travis Todd Chambers Jr. and Alexandra Marie Alarcon. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with a gathering of family and friends from 4-5:00 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 4, 2020