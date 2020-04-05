|
ROSE Desiree K. Davis, 45, who fought for years, gave up her battle with diabetes on April 1, 2020, at her residence in Nicholasville, KY. Born Feb. 15, 1975 in Paducah, KY, she is the daughter of Sherman W. and Wanda "Jeannie" Davis. Ms. Rose was a Colorado University graduate and a long time devoted member of Southland Christian Church. Survivors include a sister, Cassie (Jeremy) Corbett; her nephews and niece, Davis, Hill, and Caroline Corbett; close friend, Jonnene Timbush; and her dog, Gracie. Private family services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with private burial in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Refuge for Women, 342 Waller Ave., Suite 1D, Lexington, KY 40504 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 21903, Lexington, KY 40522-1903.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2020