Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for Desiree Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desiree Rose


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE Desiree K. Davis, 45, who fought for years, gave up her battle with diabetes on April 1, 2020, at her residence in Nicholasville, KY. Born Feb. 15, 1975 in Paducah, KY, she is the daughter of Sherman W. and Wanda "Jeannie" Davis. Ms. Rose was a Colorado University graduate and a long time devoted member of Southland Christian Church. Survivors include a sister, Cassie (Jeremy) Corbett; her nephews and niece, Davis, Hill, and Caroline Corbett; close friend, Jonnene Timbush; and her dog, Gracie. Private family services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with private burial in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Refuge for Women, 342 Waller Ave., Suite 1D, Lexington, KY 40504 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 21903, Lexington, KY 40522-1903.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desiree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -