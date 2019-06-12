Services Dowell & Martin Funeral Home 365 W Main St Mount Vernon , KY 40456 (606) 256-2991 Calling hours 12:00 PM Dowell & Martin Funeral Home 365 W Main St Mount Vernon , KY 40456 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Dowell & Martin Funeral Home 365 W Main St Mount Vernon , KY 40456 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dessie Pennington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dessie Pennington

Dessie Pennington
1922 - 2019
97 of Somerset, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed from this life on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born at Level Green in Rockcastle County, KY on April 19, 1922 the daughter of Joseph Elmer and Daisy Bullock Mink. She was a homemaker and a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ. She was the wife of the late Reginald Fairbanks Pennington whom she married on August 12, 1943. From this union they had three children: Gary Pennington and wife Charlene of Mt. Vernon, Debbie Goode and husband Tim of Somerset; and Marian Brummett and husband Effie of Brodhead; and eight grandchildren: Joey Goode and wife Ashley of Richmond, Elizabeth Helm and husband Garrett of Owensboro, Krystal Goode of Somerset, Reggie Pennington and wife Jamica of Mt. Vernon, and Paula, Marsha, Shawn, and Chelsea Bray, all of Ohio. Several great grandchildren also survive. In addition to her husband, Fairbanks Pennington, and her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson: Jeffrey Pennington; two sisters: Opal Williams of Somerset and Syble Thompson of Mt. Vernon; three brothers-in-law: Everett Pennington and wife Agnes, Corvis Pennington and wife Billie, and J.H. Pennington and wife Faye; and three sisters-in-law: Fannie Garren and husband Carroll, Irene Broyles and husband Glen, and Penny Moore and husband Woody. Funeral services for Mrs. Pennington will be conducted Thursday, June 13 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bros. Marvin Cromer and Zac Evans. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Thursday.