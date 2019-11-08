|
Dewayne Allen Pettyjohn, II, 2 days old, son of Ashley Sefcovic and Dewayne A. Pettyjohn, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on November 4, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, are his sisters, Charlee Couch, Layla Couch, Alexis Tompkins, Destiney Tompkins, and Madison Tompkins; maternal grandparents, Carol (Bryan) Hughes and Ronnie Sefcovic, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; paternal grandparents, Wayne Pettyjohn of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and Teresa (Rick) Summers of Lexington, Kentucky; and step grandfather, Mark Pemberton of Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9th from 12-2pm with service at 2pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 8, 2019