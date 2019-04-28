LANE Diana Seifer, a loving mother and affectionately known as "Gaga" to her grandchildren, age 75, passed away peacefully on April 18 in her home in Lexington, KY. She was born in Mt. Sterling, KY on June 28 to the late David and Ruth Seifer. Diana was a graduate of Mt. Sterling High School and attended the University of Kentucky. She enjoyed being a vital part of her community working for The Mt. Sterling Advocate newspaper; The Mt. Sterling Recreation Commission; the state legislature and was head coach for Morehead State University Women's golf team. She loved the game of golf, bridge and was an enthusiast of all sports. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth Lane Klump (Michael) of Atlanta, GA; Richard Lane (Stacy) of Lexington, KY and Ben Lane (Patty) of Ft. Myers, FL and her grandchildren, Parker and Andrew Klump; Richard and Virginia Lane; Carter and Grace Lane. There will be a 1PM memorial service on May 1, 2019 at Christ Church Cathedral followed by a 2:30 pm celebration of life at The Thoroughbred Club. Both locations are in Lexington, KY. In honor of her legacy, Diana's family asks that memorial donations be directed to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504, in lieu of flowers. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Ms. Lane's arrangements. To share a remembrance of Diana or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary