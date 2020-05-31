Or Copy this URL to Share

RIDDLE Diana Mabley, previously of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away May 1, 2020 in Arizona after a short illness. She is survived by her children, Stephani Riddle and Stephan Riddle (Änna); mother, Mary Reed; brothers, Glenn Mabley (Becky), Kenny Mabley (Joan), Gary Mabley (Euelene), and Jimmy Mabley (Charlotte); 4 grand children, and 3 great grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated at a later date in Lexington.



