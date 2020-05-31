Diana Mabley Riddle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RIDDLE Diana Mabley, previously of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away May 1, 2020 in Arizona after a short illness. She is survived by her children, Stephani Riddle and Stephan Riddle (Änna); mother, Mary Reed; brothers, Glenn Mabley (Becky), Kenny Mabley (Joan), Gary Mabley (Euelene), and Jimmy Mabley (Charlotte); 4 grand children, and 3 great grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated at a later date in Lexington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved