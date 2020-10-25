1/
Diana Sue Bailey Bivens, 77, widow of Herbert Bertram Bivens, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home on Logana Pike. She was born in Robertson County, Kentucky on February 26, 1943 to the late Edward Bailey and Lila Allison Hartley. Survivors include daughter, Janet Raley, son, Darrel Bivens, brother, Ricky Bailey, and his wife Alice, grandchildren, Laura Monnett, Stefanie Lemaster, Amy Lemaster, and Tanner Carter, and thirteen great grandchildren, Dylan Monnett, Arianna Lemaster, Madilyn Monnett, Matthew Ryan Monnett, Isaac Moss, Aaron Moss, Michelle, Powell Evelyn Sparkman, Abigail Diana Moss, Eleanor Alexandria Sizemore, and Oliver Patrick Thomas. Graveside Services will be 12:30PM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Bro. James Hicks officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Diana and her family. Interment at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
