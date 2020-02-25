Home

Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cathedral of the Assumption
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Cathedral of the Assumption
HUBBUCH Diane Leigh, of Louisville, 79, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on February 3rd, 1941 to the late J. Melvin and Josephine Head. Diane attended St. Raphael and was the Valedictorian of the Sacred Heart Academy class of 1959 and was a University of Louisville graduate. Diane served as the receptionist and marketing director for Hubbuch and Co. where she worked until the age of 78. Diane is survived by her husband, John Hubbuch, Sr.; daughters, Dana Horsman (Bill) and Lisa Taylor (Rodger); sons, John Hubbuch, Jr. and Tate Hubbuch (Gail Reker); her beloved sisters, Jean Cullen (Bud, dec.) and Karen Jones (Ray). She is survived by eight grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated with a funeral 12 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of the Assumption, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Academy or Hosparus Health. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020
