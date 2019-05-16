Mrs. Diania Louise (Cross) Garrett, age 65, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of, William Stanley Cross and of the late, Ida Mae (Cole) Cross, and was also preceded in death her husband, Aaron Wayne Garrett, a brother, Stanley DeWayne Cross, a great-grandson, Storm Dawson Garrett. She is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer (and Johnny) Bowlin, two sons, Adam (and Lisa) Garrett, and Rodney Garrett all of Albany, Kentucky, three sisters, Hope Cross of Adair County, Kentucky, Billie Jack Daniel of Edmonton, Kentucky, and Vindia Goodin of North Carolina, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren , with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Diania Louise (Cross) Garrett will be conducted Friday, May 17, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home. with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Burial will Follow in the Lands Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 10:00 am (CST) on Friday until time of service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019