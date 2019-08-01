|
Beloved James Ray Dickenson, 87, of Nicholasville, Kentucky passed away on July 27, 2019 at University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care. He was born on November 26, 1931 in Harlan, Kentucky to Thomas Hensley and Susan Dickenson. He married Emma Jean Duncan on September 3, 1955 in Jonesville, Virginia. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War where he served as a mail clerk & typist. Once honorably discharged he returned home and began a career as a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker and retired from Sargent and Greenleaf. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing his guitar and weekly trips to the movie theatre. He was also a big fan of University of Kentucky sports and enjoyed watching TV especially games shows, wrestling and golf. For many years, he was an active member of the Jessamine County Senior Citizens Center. He will be dearly missed by his wife Emma, his children: Joanne (Larry) Morgan, David (Janet-deceased) Dickenson, Sharon Dickenson and Donna Dickenson. His grandchildren: Tish (Jason) Wade, Lori (Wes) Powell, Michael Dickenson and his four great grandchildren: Adison Cobb, Caleb Powell, Ava Powell, and Olivia Wade along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Honorable mention to Tommy (Vanessa) Dickenson and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Thomas Marvin Dickenson, Curtis Eugene Dickenson, Jack David Dickenson and grandson Jason Eric Dickenson. Funeral services will be August 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastors Terry Moore and Bruce Floyd officiating. Visitation will be 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Camp Nelson National Cementary at 2:30 pm. Pallbears are Tommy Dickenson, Bailey Dickenson, Michael Dickenson, Gary Hounshell, Matt Hounshell and Erik Cobb. Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Morgan, Wes Powell, Jason Wade and Houston Steenbergen. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019