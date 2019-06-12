86, passed away June 9, 2019 surrounded by family at The Willows at Fritz Farm. He was born in Madisonville KY on February 25, 1933, son of the late Mabel and B. D. Nisbet. Dinsmore graduated from Transylvania University, where he was proud to later serve Transylvania as a member of the Board of Trustees, and Lexington Theological Seminary. He served the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) as Senior Minister in Russellville AR, Oak Ridge TN, Baytown TX, Ashland KY, Houston TX and Stamping Ground KY. He is survived by his loving, patient and beautiful wife Jo Ann Pearce Nisbet. They would have been married 63 wonderful years later this month. In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Ben (Terry) Nisbet, David (Pam) Nisbet, and James Nisbet. Grandchildren Katie Nisbet, John Nisbet, Jane (Johnathan) Barger, Sarah Nisbet, Kellsie Pugh, Emma Nisbet, Abigail Nisbet, Pearce Nisbet and Elizabeth Ann Nisbet, sister, Emma Mildred Gould (Chambersburg PA), sister in law, Sue Lickert, of Lexington and a brother in law, Don (Judy) Pearce, of Bonita Springs FL, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dinsmore loved all his friends, and his family even more. His passions were singing (both gospel and barbershop) and his back porch ‘singings’ were legendary. Dinsmore cherished all his friends from every phase of life. He especially enjoyed his years with his Barbershop quartet, “The Therapeutics”. He enjoyed all sports, especially those played with his sons. He coached them all in youth baseball. He loved to play cards with friends, but his favorite activity was playing Sea Monster with his grandchildren in the pool. Dinsmore loved Bald Head Island, NC and he started and has continued a family tradition there on the beach with children and grandchildren. Memories of Dad there will always surround us as the tradition will continue in 2019. Dinsmore was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in May of 2016. He participated in the first ever clinical trial for LBD. He was very proud that his brain was going to Sanders Brown to advance the fight for the cure. Special thanks to the care given by Sanders Brown, the staff at The Willows at Fritz Farm and Bluegrass Care Navigators. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 until 8PM at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Memorial services be will be Saturday, June 15, 10AM at Central Christian Church in Lexington. Graveside service will be held at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville, Kentucky at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Central Christian Church Organ Fund and UK Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. www.clarklegacycenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary