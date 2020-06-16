Dollie Deaton

Deaton, Dollie M.- Unexpectedly passed away on June 11, 2020 at her home. Dollie was born on August 17, 1953 to Floyd and Lola Faulkner in Pine Ridge, KY. During her childhood, her and her family moved to Mt. Sterling, KY. where she spent the latter part of her youth. She went on to go to the University of Kentucky where she obtained a B.A. in elementary education and taught in Powell and Montgomery counties. Later, she obtained another B.A. in journalism. Upon graduation from college a second time, she moved with her three children to Nicholasville to work for the Jessamine Journal and made many friends in the community. She was an active member of Jessamine Christian Church where she was involved in women’s bible study, choir, and Celebrate Recovery. In 2002, she started a Christmas Shoebox Drive that has given gifts to over 5,000 children that mainly live in Eastern Kentucky. With the help of Bill and Linda White, Dollie helped support the Pine Ridge Mission of Pine Ridge, KY. which serve Wolfe, Powell, Owsley, Lee and Breathitt Counties. Along with her parents, Dollie is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Deaton; two sisters Rose Bernard and Amy Leigh, and one infant brother, Joseph Faulkner. Dollie is survived by her three children: Stephanie (Paul, Jr.) Francis, Sherman (Mary) Anderson, and Amanda (Aaron) High; four grandchildren; and one brother, Floyd G. Faulkner. A celebration of Dollie’s life will be held at Betts and West Funeral Home, Nicholasville, KY. Thursday June 18, 2020 at 11:00am with a gathering of friends one hour prior. Burial will be held after at Field Branch Cemetery in Breathitt County.