HARPER Dolores (Dee) Cowles, 85, of Lexington, died March 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Lee Warley Harper and step-daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Harper of Lexington; sister Mrs. William F. Dukes; nephew Walter (Elaine) Dukes; niece Rena Dukes of Gulfport, MS, and brother-in-law Henry (Alex) Harper (Fielden) of Los Angeles. She was preceded in death by niece Laurie Symmes. Mrs. Harper traveled around the world with her parents and developed a love of travel which she continued to enjoy with her husband. She graduated from High School in Heidelberg, Germany, attended the University of Maryland where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and received her Bachelor of Arts from Transylvania University. She served as President of the Fayette County Medical Auxiliary in 1970/71, was a member of the Metropolitan Women's Club, The Little Garden Club of Woodford County, The Woodford Gardeners, The Profiteers Investments Club, and was a long-time member of Pisgah Presbyterian Church where she served as Elder, Deacon and Flower Arranger. She was Dean of Women at Transylvania University from 1971 through 1974 and was later employed by the Southcreek, Company. Visitation will be held at Pisgah Presbyterian Church, March 12 at 1:00PM, with a Memorial Service at 2PM. A reception will follow at the Academy Building. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Pisgah Presbyterian Church, Woodford County Humane Society, or Bluegrass Care navigators.