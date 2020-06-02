87, died peacefully on May 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with pneumonia. She was preceded in death by her husband Chris DiMeo, daughter Monica Hiler, son-in-law Benny Hiler and brother Aloysius Zilliox, Jr. She was born on September 22, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Aloysius and Martha Zilliox. Dolores was a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh and retired from the Lexington VA Medical Center. She was a founding and active member of Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. She was a beloved friend to many and especially cherished by her neighbors on Claymont Drive. She enjoyed swimming and won several gold medals in the Bluegrass State Games. She is survived by four children, Angie (Darrell) Laxton of Orlando, FL, Claudia (Steve) Elliott of Orlando, FL, Victor (Gwen) DiMeo of Cincinnati, OH, and Mike (Angie) DiMeo of Lexington, KY; ten grandchildren, Rusty (Rachel) Hiler, Greg (Amy) Hiler, Mary Beth (Brandon) Adams, Adam Laxton, Chris DiMeo, Maria DiMeo, Andy DiMeo, Mason (Karissa) DiMeo, Nick DiMeo, and Scott DiMeo; three great-grandchildren, Lindsey Hiler, Alison Hiler, and Josh Adams; one great-great-grandson, Jayvon Adams. Due to social distancing restrictions, Visitation will not be held. Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 3 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Nicholasville, KY, followed by Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses offered for Dolores or contributions made to the Catholic Action Center in Lexington.



