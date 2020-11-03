formerly Peretz, 79 of Lexington, died on Oct. 30, 2020 after a recurrence of cancer. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of UK, and later Executive Director of the Lexington Arts and Cultural Council (now LexArts) from 1983-2002, Dee led an extraordinarily active life as an arts and education advocate in the Bluegrass. Highlights of her community service include work with: the Paul F. and Lucille C. Little Foundation; McConnell Springs/Keeneland Event Committee; Embry-Lowenthal Downtown Arts Center Committee; United Arts Fund Council, Americans for the Arts; Women Writers Conference Planning Committee; Grant Reviews Panel for the Kentucky Arts Council; Co-chair of the Magnet School Committee Task Force of the Fayette County Public Schools. An avid gardener, voracious reader, and wonderful cook, Dee leaves behind her children Rachel and Michael [Carla], her grandchildren John, Matthew, and Caroline Peretz, her husband Tay, and stepsons, Daniel (Linda) and Jonathon (Dawn) Peretz. A family funeral on Nov. 3 will be followed by a post-pandemic Celebration of Life, tba. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LexArts or Bluegrass Hospice Care.