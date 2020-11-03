1/1
Dolores V. Fizdale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
formerly Peretz, 79 of Lexington, died on Oct. 30, 2020 after a recurrence of cancer. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of UK, and later Executive Director of the Lexington Arts and Cultural Council (now LexArts) from 1983-2002, Dee led an extraordinarily active life as an arts and education advocate in the Bluegrass. Highlights of her community service include work with: the Paul F. and Lucille C. Little Foundation; McConnell Springs/Keeneland Event Committee; Embry-Lowenthal Downtown Arts Center Committee; United Arts Fund Council, Americans for the Arts; Women Writers Conference Planning Committee; Grant Reviews Panel for the Kentucky Arts Council; Co-chair of the Magnet School Committee Task Force of the Fayette County Public Schools. An avid gardener, voracious reader, and wonderful cook, Dee leaves behind her children Rachel and Michael [Carla], her grandchildren John, Matthew, and Caroline Peretz, her husband Tay, and stepsons, Daniel (Linda) and Jonathon (Dawn) Peretz. A family funeral on Nov. 3 will be followed by a post-pandemic Celebration of Life, tba. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LexArts or Bluegrass Hospice Care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved