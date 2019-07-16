|
MIDWAY Rev. Don Carroll Johnson, 83, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at The Drake Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. A native of Midway, KY, he was the son of the late John Wesley Johnson, Sr. and Estelle Frances Dillingham Johnson. He was a member of the St. Matthew A.M.E. Church of Midway, Ky and a former minister to several C.M.E. Churches in the local district. He is survived by six children, Verna (Ellis) Mason, Donna (Bobby) Johnson, Victor Johnson, Anthony Higgins, Angela (Hakeem) Animshaun and Nicole (Demethrius) Smith; ten grandchildren, one sister & 3 brothers. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY by Rev. Fonseco Frazier. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the church. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home 1120 Main St., Paris, KY 40361.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 16, 2019