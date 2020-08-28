Don Collins Paris, 78, Chief Administrative Law Judge (Ret), died Sunday August 23, 2020. Married to Shari Mountz Paris, he was a lifelong Lexingtonian and University High graduate. Don received his B.S. from Florida State Tallahassee in 1962 and J.D. from UK College of Law in 1965. He began his Law Career and life of service with the KY Court of Appeals, practiced with firm of Angelucci & Tackett before becoming Fayette District and Circuit Judge, ultimately retiring as Chief Administrative Law Judge. A proud member of Kappa Alpha Order, he served on the Board of the Bluegrass Boys Ranch, KY Real Estate Appraisal Board and was instrumental in founding CASA of the Bluegrass. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Collins Paige (Alexandra) Paris and their daughter Scotta Leigh of Seattle, WA, sister and brother-in-law Terrie and Leonard Benjamin, and two very special nephews Robert (Kim) Schlotman IV of Orlando FL and Don Paris (Lily) Schlotman of Brooklyn, NY plus several nieces, nephews and great nieces. He was predeceased by his sister Jessica Paris Schlotman. Don will be remembered by two longtime friends Hon. Paul D. Gudgel, Chief Judge, KY Court of Appeals (Ret) and Karen R. Jackson, Administrative Law Judge. A Memorial Celebration will be held at Spindletop Hall Sunday afternoon August 30 from 1 - 3 PM. All COVID safety guidelines will be observed including wearing Masks. Memorials to Hospice BG Care Navigators, 1317 US 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Scott County Humane Society 757 Slone Dr #13, Georgetown, KY 40324.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store