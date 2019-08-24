|
74, of Versailles, KY, passed in peace on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Donald Johnson and Shirley Beller Johnson. Don was a veteran of the United States Army and had respectfully achieved the rank of Captain. He was a commercial property manager for many years. He is survived by his three children, Jennifer Johnson Kannon, Christina Johnson Bialer and Donald (DJ) Johnson and by his three brothers, David Johnson, Greg Johnson, and Geoffrey Johnson. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren and special friend, Sarah Hurst. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 30, at 11 a.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lexington VA Healthcare System,135-LD,1101 Veterans Dr, Lexington, KY 40502.
