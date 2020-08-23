1/
Donald C. Lawrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Cleston Lawrence 84, of Old Danville Road died Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Nicholasville Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Stanford, Kentucky on November 24, 1935 to the late Grover Lawrence and late Georgia Bussell Lawrence. Donald was a Plumber and previous Member of Local 452. He is survived by son, Ronald (Debra) Lawrence, daughter, Terri Faust, five grandchildren, Christy (Steve) Thomas, Jamie (Terry) Noe, Jeremy (Candy) Creech, Mindy (Jesse) Rohr and Caitlin Faust, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his companion of 39 years, Nellie Preston, and a grandson, Micah Lawrence. Services will be 7:00 PM, Monday August 24, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Buffalo Springs Cemetery, Stanford, Kentucky, at a later date. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved