Donald Cleston Lawrence 84, of Old Danville Road died Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Nicholasville Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Stanford, Kentucky on November 24, 1935 to the late Grover Lawrence and late Georgia Bussell Lawrence. Donald was a Plumber and previous Member of Local 452. He is survived by son, Ronald (Debra) Lawrence, daughter, Terri Faust, five grandchildren, Christy (Steve) Thomas, Jamie (Terry) Noe, Jeremy (Candy) Creech, Mindy (Jesse) Rohr and Caitlin Faust, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his companion of 39 years, Nellie Preston, and a grandson, Micah Lawrence. Services will be 7:00 PM, Monday August 24, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Buffalo Springs Cemetery, Stanford, Kentucky, at a later date. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
