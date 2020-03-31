|
|
CLARKE Donald Craig, 78, devoted husband of 55 years to Lanita F. Clarke, died Mar. 26, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born July 5, 1941 in Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Charles and Mildred Clarke. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. A graduate of Ohio State University, he retired as the Director of Office and Building Services at Ashland, Inc. Well known for his cartoons, he blessed many with his talent. Mr. Clarke was a member of Church of the Savior and a faithful Christ follower. He was a loving father to two sons, Matthew Clarke and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Clarke; the proud papaw of two grandchildren, Grace and Evan Clarke; and is also survived by his sister, Anita Dilgard. Private funeral services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Pastor Steve Pearson. Private burial in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Don's honor to Church of the Savior, 1301 Brannon Rd., Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2020