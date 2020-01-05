|
|
|
Donald Clift, 76, husband of Sandra Lewis Clift, of Costigan Drive, Lexington, died January 3, 2020. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on February 17, 1943 to the late Joe Wheeler and Ruby B. Wilburn Clift. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a paratrooper for the 101st Airborne Division. He also worked as a master glass installer. He is survived by three daughters, Angie (David Crutcher) Clift, LaShonda (Jon) Bailey and Cindy (Steve) Hicks, one son, Troy Clift, five grandchildren, Zack Crutcher, Brianne Hicks, Karrington Crutcher, Camden Hicks and Trace Clift, two great-grandchildren, Kolten Crutcher and Evelynn Crutcher. Services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Wayne Stevenson officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 am until the time of service on Wednesday. Bearers will be Troy Clift, Steve Hicks, David Crutcher, Zack Crutcher, Will Lee and Timmy Lee. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at Bettsandwestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020