CROWE Donald Ray, 84, passed away March 6, 2019. He was a resident of Brentwood, TN and formerly of Versailles, KY. He was the son of the late Charles Marion and Nancy Atkinson Crowe. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Harvey Frances Jennings Crowe; sons, Charles W. Crowe (Kimberly Sisk) of Brentwood and Donald E. "Deke" Crowe (Heather Mills) of Morris Plains, NJ; grandchildren, Casey Donovan and Corina Frances of Brentwood and Zachary Harrison and Sabrina Elizabeth of Morris Plains; niece, Cynthia (Kris) Weber and nephew Cameron Crowe, both of California. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Crowe. Don was an Army veteran, a graduate of EKU and served for 43 years on the Delta Natural Gas board of directors. He worked for the KY Dept. of Insurance at retirement. Don was an avid UK basketball fan and UK Fellow. A private interment and gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts are suggested to Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church Children/Youth Program, 516 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019