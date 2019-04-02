DUKE Donald Houston, husband of Mary Burke Duke, MD, died on March 29, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born January 12, 1944 in Hopkinsville, KY to John Bryan and Doshie Mae Reeves Duke. Donald served in the US Navy as a member of the Presidential Ceremonial Honor Guard and later as midshipman on the USS Bordelon during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1979 with a degree in Creative Writing and English & American Literature. It was during this time he discovered his own interest in and talent for writing. Writing - of poetry, plays and fiction - became central to his life, whatever other duties may have required his attention. In the decades that followed he was engaged in a variety of commercial pursuits that included owning a restaurant, serving as agent for the sale of coal companies and as business developer for start-up companies. While he embraced these pursuits with characteristic enthusiasm his love of writing and the pursuit of artistic expression were his inspiration for living. In addition to his loving wife of twenty years, he is survived by three sisters; Francine (Howard) White of Crofton, KY, Twana (Gene) Johnson and Sandra (Dennis Kozac) King and a brother, William Davis, all of Hopkinsville, KY. He leaves many nieces and nephews to cherish his memory: Jeanine (Marty) Greathouse, Melanie Thomas, Misty Noel and Jennifer (Eddie) Deason all of Hopkinsville, Janet (Josh Dempster) Morris of Murfreesboro, TN, Tommy Duke of Cincinnati, OH, David Duke of Biloxi, MS, and Michael (Carrie) Reed of Charleston, SC and seventeen great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John Bryan and an infant sister, Cora Mae. His family extends thanks to the physicians and nurses at UK HealthCare, especially Dr. Dale Toney, his personal physician of many years and to the home caregivers who served Donald with compassion and skill in his last years. Services will be held in Lexington and Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation will be Friday, April 5 from 5-8 PM at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main Street, Lexington. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 6 at 12:00PM at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd, Lexington. In Hopkinsville, services will be on Sunday, April 7 at 2:30 PM at Grace Ministries, 720 North Elm Street with visitation from 2 until service time. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Hopkinsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West End Community Empowerment Project, Lexington, KY the Catholic Action Center, Lexington, KY or to Grace Ministries, Hopkinsville, KY. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary