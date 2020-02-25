Home

Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Donald E. Starsinic

Donald E. Starsinic Obituary
Donald E. Starsinic, 89, husband for 52 years of Margaret Starsinic, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Don was born on May 3, 1930, in Harrisburg, PA to the late Emil and Betty (Calman) Starsinic. He received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the Army 1952-1954, and then received a Master’s degree from the University of Chicago. He had a 37-year career as a demographer with the U.S. Census Bureau in Suitland, MD. After retiring, he and Margaret moved to Lexington. Don enjoyed retirement and was active in NARFE, the local AARP chapter, and the Stonewall Community Association. He will be missed by all those organizations. In addition to his wife, their son, Michael of Bowie, MD., survives Don. Don was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church, and Bro. Eddie Benton will conduct the funeral service. Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 26th from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Milward – Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm followed by interment in Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to NARFE-Alzheimer’s Research. Please make checks payable to NARFE-Alzheimer’s Research and mail to Phyllis Tackett, 976 Fredericksburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. To share a remembrance of Don or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020
