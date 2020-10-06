1/
Donald Edward "Donnie" Clemmons
CLEMMONS Donald "Donnie" Edward, 79 of Lexington, KY, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Edward Clemmons, mother Mary Evelyn (Dargavell) Smith, stepfather Woodrow Smith, brother Walter Allen Clemmons, and half brother Pete Neal. Donnie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Francis (Haney) Clemmons, son Michael "Donnie" (Heather) Clemmons, daughter Sherry Marie (William "Chuck") Cline, and grandchildren Emily Clemmons, Halle Cline, Jack Clemmons, Ella Cline, and William Cline. He is also survived by sister Helen Prather, and many nieces and nephews. Donnie was a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School and member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. He worked for VR/Wesson for 42 years, and after retirement, worked happily at S&S Tire. Due to Covid-19, a private ceremony will be held for immediate family members only. Donations in his memory may be made to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 6, 2020.
