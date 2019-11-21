|
WITT Donald Eugene, 82, passed away November 16, 2019. Donald was born August 24, 1937 in Madison County to the late Sanford and Hallie Witt. He moved to Wilmore in the 50's and met his wife of 62 years, Rebecca Hahn. Donald was a member of Southern Hills Methodist Church. He retired from IBM in 1990. In his own words, the next 8 years were the best of his life as he took care of his two grandchildren, Carson & Kennedy. He served as a volunteer for 30 years with Mended Hearts visiting heart patients and their families at St. Joseph & Central Baptist. He also served as a volunteer for the Lifeline Program at Baptist for over 20 years. He is survived by this wife, Becky; his son, Don; his daughter, Tracie Schlich (Joe); grandson, Carson (Sarah); granddaughter, Kennedy (John); brothers, Kenneth (Wilmore), and Wallace (Mary Ruth) & sister, Edith Renfro, Richmond; brother-in-law, Charles Hahn (Joan) Wilmore. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Anita Curry ( Richmond) & Margaret Bishop (Nicholasville). Visitation will be at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd on Sunday, November 24 from 2-5PM. A scholarship has been set up to honor Donald for his many years of service in the health care field. Memorial contributions should be directed to the "Don Witt Sr. UK College of Nursing Scholarship" fund. Reference this fund in the memo line on check. Gifts should be payable to and mailed to: University of Kentucky, 210 Malabu Dr, Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40502. Attn: Gift Receiving.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 21, 2019