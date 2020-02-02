|
Donald Flynn, 90, of Lexington, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born in Goodland, IN, on June 21, 1929, he was the son of Lee and Lela Flynn. Donald was a farmer in Goodland, IN; ran the Greyhound Inn and Bus Stop in Somerset, KY; and was a home builder in Lexington, KY. He was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church in Lexington. Donald served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Spaw Flynn. He leaves behind two sons, a daughter, and a daughter-in-law: Douglas of Phoenix, AZ; Philip (Jody) of Versailles, KY; and Katarina Lang of Dewey, AZ. Graveside service will be held at 2:30pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 2, 2020