95, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Telford Terrace. The son of Wilton McDonald Smith and Alpha Hinslea, both of whom preceded him in death, Don, was born May 31, 1923, in Cleveland, Ohio, He grew up in Detroit, Michigan. In October, 1943, while on active duty and prior to deploying to Europe, Don married Kathleen Virginia McCallum, also of Detroit. Kay passed away two weeks short of their 67th wedding anniversary. Their union produced three children, the Rev. Donald H. Smith, Jr (Patti), Park Hills, KY, Susan Burks Smith (dec'd.), Mark McCallum Smith (Terri, dec'd) Cincinnati, OH. Don is survived by one sister, Barbara Barenblatt; other survivors include his grandchildren, Laura Melanie Smith, Donald H. Smith lll, Kimberly Ann Smith and Megan Virginia Smith; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren, 8 step-great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and two step-great-great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Burks Smith, daughter-in-law, Terri Smith, and brother, Wilton H. Smith. Military service took Don to Belgium in 1944, where as an infantry platoon leader, he and his comrades in Fox Company 393rd Infantry Regiment, 99th Infantry Division stood tall in the snow against the Wehrmacht during the "Battle of the Bulge". Later, as a Military Police officer he served in New York, post-war Japan, Georgia, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Bluegrass Ordnance Depot, Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) Republic of Vietnam, and Fort Knox, KY from whence he retired in 1964. After his retirement, Don began a course of study at Eastern Kentucky University ultimately leading to a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice, and employment in various administrative duties at EKU including ten years as Registrar. He retired in 1985. Active in Masonry, he was Raised in Atlanta Lodge # 59, (Georgia), from which he demitted in 1962 to become affiliated with the Richmond Lodge # 25 (Kentucky), where he twice served as Worshipful Master. Don's commitment to Masonry, led in 1960, to his becoming a member of Richmond Commandery #19, Knights Templar. He "grew in wisdom and stature," among his fellow Sir Knights and was elected Grand Commander of Kentucky in 1974 and, in 1985, Most Eminent Grand Master, Grand Encampment Knights Templar of the United States of America. Following that term of service, Don was elected Grand Prelate from 1990-92. He and Kay remained active among Knights Templar at local, state, and national levels He was a faithful member of Berea Baptist church, serving as a Deacon, and Men's Bible class teacher beginning in 1960. Funeral service for Don will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Slemp officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, followed by a Masonic service at 8:00 PM, Friday, March 8th at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. A second visitation will be from 10 - 11 AM on Saturday, March 9th also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Knights Templar Eye Foundation or the .