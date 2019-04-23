Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hedrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hedrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Hedrick Obituary
HEDRICK Donald E., 78, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He leaves his beloved Gail, his loyal dog Teddy, Ken Lewis, three children and six grandchildren. Services are private with a memorial at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Hedrick's arrangements. To share a remembrance of Donald or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now