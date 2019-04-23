|
HEDRICK Donald E., 78, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He leaves his beloved Gail, his loyal dog Teddy, Ken Lewis, three children and six grandchildren. Services are private with a memorial at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Hedrick's arrangements. To share a remembrance of Donald or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019