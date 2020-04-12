Home

HUMPHRIES Donald G., 84, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born January 23, 1936 and was a native of Harrison County, KY and the son of the late Chester Humphries, Sr. and Lydia Eckler Humphries. He was the beloved husband of 68 years to Effie Adams Humphries; and loving father to two children, Sharon Cope and Kim (Roger) White. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Brandon (Deanna) Cope, Ashley (Keith) Adkins and Kayla White; three great grandchildren, Evan and Carson Cope and Ava Adkins; a brother, Herbert (Mary) Humphries; and a sister, Delores Herald. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Chester Humphries and Walter Humphries. Don was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and was an ordained deacon. He retired from a career at IBM and later Meijer. He was a proud Marine veteran. Private family services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with private burial in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020
