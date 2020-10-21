1/
Donald Jay Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Jay Williams, 77, husband of Joan “Joannie” Williams, died Sunday October 18, 2020, doing his favorite thing, fly fishing on the Cumberland River. Born on March 20, 1943 in Huntington, Indiana, he was the son of the late Matthew Eugene and Betty Jean Bilbee Williams. Don graduated from Purdue University and was a salesman in the housing material industry. Additional survivors include his son, Donald Jay Williams, Jr.; his daughter, Jeannie Lynn Williams; three grandchildren, Alex, Katie and Tychsen Williams; one great-grandchild, Zoey Troy Williams and his brother, Ted Eugene Williams. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved