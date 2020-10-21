Donald Jay Williams, 77, husband of Joan “Joannie” Williams, died Sunday October 18, 2020, doing his favorite thing, fly fishing on the Cumberland River. Born on March 20, 1943 in Huntington, Indiana, he was the son of the late Matthew Eugene and Betty Jean Bilbee Williams. Don graduated from Purdue University and was a salesman in the housing material industry. Additional survivors include his son, Donald Jay Williams, Jr.; his daughter, Jeannie Lynn Williams; three grandchildren, Alex, Katie and Tychsen Williams; one great-grandchild, Zoey Troy Williams and his brother, Ted Eugene Williams. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.