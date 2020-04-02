Home

Donald Jones


1936 - 2020
Donald Jones Obituary
Donald Ray Jones, 84, of Rainbow Drive, Nicholasville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born in Owen County on February 10, 1936 to the late Harry and Thelma Dunn Jones. He was a self-employed craftsman who enjoyed refinishing and building furniture and was a caring and loving person. He is survived by a sister, Lela J. (Bob) Hughes, three nephews, Robbie, Ricky and Stephen Hughes, a niece, Kristi Hughes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Betts & West Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook available at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2020
