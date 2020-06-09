Donald Marvin Joy, 91, husband of Robbie Flynn Bowles Joy, of Wilmore, passed to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Dodge City, Kansas on August 20, 1928 to the late Marvin E. and Marie Joy and was delivered by the famous “Doc” E.W. Adams, son of the original Boot Hill doctor depicted on TV. Don was a retired Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at Asbury Theological Seminary, former Pastor, Executive Editor, and an author of 17 books. He had also worked at the bequest of two Presidents of the United States conducting seminars on men’s and women’s issues at the Pentagon and internationally. Don was preceded in death by his 67-year-old son, John Marvin Joy, and a sister, Anice Faulkner. He is survived by his son Michael Charles (Kathy) Joy, a brother David (Karen) Joy, a brother-in-law, Calvin Faulkner. Don also had six grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) Joy, Heather (Josh) Damron, Jami (Ray) Taylor, Lesli Schaffer Joy, Jordan (Paula) Joy, Justin Joy and 16 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted for family only this Saturday, June 13, 2020. We have tentatively set a celebration of life at the Free Methodist Church in Wilmore September 19, 2020, time TBA. Online guest book at BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.