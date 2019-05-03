|
|
|
61 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born in Mt. Vernon, KY on May 6, 1957 the son of James Donald and Evelyn Robinson French. He had been a heavy equipment operator for Goff Excavating and enjoyed motorcycles. He is survived by a brother, Anthony Bruce French and wife Sandra of Orlando; two sisters, Mary Jane French and Ester Pauline Clark, both of Orlando; a step-son, Brian Wilson; and a step-daughter, Angela Alcorn. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Donald and Evelyn French. Funeral services for Mr. French will be conducted Saturday, May 4 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Lonnie McGuire. Cremation will follow. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mr. French's online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 3, 2019
Read More