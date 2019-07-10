|
Donald Lee Alexander, 82, husband of Shelby Jane Carender Alexander died Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 17, 1937 in Lexington, Kentucky the son of the late Samuel and Edith Hukle Alexander. Don was a member of Pinckard Baptist Church, owner of Alexander Transport and he took pride in starting the first Church Basketball League in Jessamine County and was the President for 7 years. Survivors include two sons, Adam (Lisa) Alexander, Terry (Stephanie) Alexander and a daughter, Donna (James) Sullivan and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday July 12, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Ford officiating. Interment will be in Wilmore Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-9:00 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 10, 2019