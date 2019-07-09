BYER Donald Lee, passed away July 6, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers after a courageous fight against kidney failure. He was born in Lavalette, WV on July 18, 1939 to Oather L. and Imogene Byer. He is survived by his companion and soulmate, Martha Graf Clark of Fort Myers, FL; 3 children: David Byer, Lee Ann Myers and Jon W. Byer and 4 grandchildren all of Lexington, KY; Siblings: Carolyn S. Walters, Joyce A. Joyner, Paul W. Byer all of Fort Myers, FL., and Larry J. Byer, of Lake City, FL. His business was known as Byer Inc., a successful developer and builder of residential homes and commercial developments in Boyd, Greenup, and Fayette Counties in Kentucky from the early 1960's and residential and condo communities in Fort Myers since the 1980's. He and his sister, Carolyn, developed and built the Ashland at Lakeridge and the Cumberland Condo Communities in Fort Myers where so many of his fellow Kentuckians still reside. Playing golf was his past time with his buddies over the years and in many states including Fort Myers His love of flying his own plane brought much happiness to him and his friends. He was a member of the Porter Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, KY. A Celebration of Life service is set for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 am at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33913. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice 9470 HealthPark Circle Ft. Myers, FL 33908 or the Kidney Foundation. For information call Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park 239-334-4880. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 9, 2019