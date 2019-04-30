Home

NICHOLS Donald William, 73, husband of Barbara Kay Nichols, died Apr. 27, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Aug. 2, 1945 in Oakland County, MI, he was the son of the late William "Bill" and Rosabelle Nunneley Nichols. He served in the U.S. Army from April, 1966 April, 1968. He was a Vietnam Veteran and held a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Service Star, and the National Defense Service Medal. Mr. Nichols retired from GM after 31 years of service. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he sang in the worship choir and The Hallelujah Singers. He served on the ramp building ministry, Habitat for Humanity and other miscellaneous church projects. He enjoyed working outside in his yard and caring for his pool. After he retired in 2000, he took up stained glass as a hobby and family members and friends were recipients of many of his creations. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always putting others needs before his own. Survivors other than his wife include two children, Kelly (Chuck) Curton, and Jon (Leigh Ann) Nichols; three grandchildren, Alyssa Curton, Andrew (Amanda) Curton, and Nickolas Curton; and two brothers, Lynwood (Ann) Nichols and Lee Nichols. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Thurs., May 2 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Pastor Dan Russell. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 am Thurs. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3100 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40502 or IPF Foundation, 21031 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019
