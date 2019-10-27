Home

Donald Pace


1939 - 2019
Donald Pace Obituary
PACE Donald Wayne, born February 10, 1939 in Lexington, Kentucky passed away October 1, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He had 80 amazing, big-hearted, fun filled years with friends and family. He was a graduate of Henry Clay High School. Shortly after high school he started working for Cravens & Cravens where Dennis Cravens taught him the construction business and much more as a father figure. He became a general contractor and owned his own construction company, "Pace Construction". He officiated high school basketball, football, softball, and baseball, and college OVC football. He move to Florida in 1983 to work for Cardinal Industry and then he owned his own business where he built affordable housing in Texas. However, he remained a die-hard UK Wildcat fan. He enjoyed bowling and lived to play golf at Timucuan Country Club in Lake Mary, Florida and was a very active member. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Pace, his daughter's Dr. Beven Livingston, Angie Mudd, and Tonya Murphy, and son-in-laws Donald Livingston, and Greg Mudd. His sisters Juanita Warren, Joyce Coleman, and sister-in-law Betty Gabehart, and numerous cousins nieces and nephews. He adored his six grandchildren Logan Mudd, Madison Murphy, Aiden Livingston, Maeghan Murphy, Kaelen and Kyle Livingston . They loved their"Papa"dearly. A celebration of his life was held on October 7, 2019 at 11 am at the Baldwin Fairchild Oaklawn in Sanford, Florida. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions to the , the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or the AdventHealth Foundation (Hospice) of Central Florida
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
