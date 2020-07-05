1/1
Donald R. Gillum
1956 - 2020
64, died Thurs. July 2, 2020. Gathering Mon. July 6th 5-8P at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon. Military Graveside 1:00P Tues. July 7th at Pewee Valley Cemetery. clarklegacycenter.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Clark Legacy Center
JUL
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pewee Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
I've known Don for close to 20 years now, and a truer Brother you could not have. A piece of my heart left with him. You will be greatly missed my dear friend.
Larry C Meyer
Friend
July 3, 2020
worked with Don as a Federal Police Officer for many years Could not ask for a better partner or friend....he was one of those friends that come into you life that makes it so much better....we will all miss you my friend and Brother!
Frank DePaul
Friend
