I've known Don for close to 20 years now, and a truer Brother you could not have. A piece of my heart left with him. You will be greatly missed my dear friend.
Larry C Meyer
Friend
July 3, 2020
worked with Don as a Federal Police Officer for many years Could not ask for a better partner or friend....he was one of those friends that come into you life that makes it so much better....we will all miss you my friend and Brother!
Frank DePaul
Friend
