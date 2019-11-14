|
Donald Ray Clark, 82, of North Second Street in Nicholasville, Kentucky passed away November 11, 2019 at Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on August 6, 1937 in Nicholasville, Kentucky to the late Hampton Scott and Dorothy Marie Corman Clark. He is survived by two sons Steven Ray Clark, Donald Keith Clark, two daughters Catherine Clark and Sherie Clark-Thompson, a sister, Darlene Clark Miller and 8 grandchildren, Erin Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Michael Clark, Ashley Forister, Clark Rogers and Burgess Edward Clark. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Dale Hampton Clark. Services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 14, 2019