STEWART Donald Ray, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, just shy of his 75 th birthday. Don was born on June 20, 1945 in Ashland, Kentucky. A member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and graduate of the University of Kentucky, Don was an avid UK fan and season ticket holder for basketball and football most of his adult life. In his younger days, Don played basketball and was immensely proud of being on the 1961 Ashland (now Paul Blazer) High School Kentucky State Championship Team. Don had an exemplary, 28-year career with the United States Postal Service rising to the position of General Manager of Operations for the eastern half of Kentucky before retiring. He was a long-time member of the Lexington Rotary Club and served on the Board of the High Hope Steeple Chase for nearly a decade. Don's favorite topics of conversation were his grandchildren, followed closely by food and UK sports. In the summer, you could find him spending time with his family at their cabin on Herrington Lake. Don was a consummate prankster, he never met a stranger, and he was always up for a party. He lived life to the fullest. Don is survived by his wife Patricia Robinson Stewart, whom he loved dearly for more than 50 years, son Chris (Kara), daughter Kim Cummins (Peter), grandchildren Quinn, Liza, Reese, and Katherine, sister Robin Armstrong (Robbie), and nephews Ryan and Rusty. Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private, graveside service. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging in Lexington, Kentucky. Rolan G Taylor Funeral HOme in charge of arrangements.



