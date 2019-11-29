|
Donald “Donnie or Don” Harold Sebastian passed away at his home in Nicholasville, Ky on Monday, November 25, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, two daughters Kristen Sebastian Humphrey (Chad) of Elizabethtown, Vivian Johnson Dray (Thomas) of Paris, three sons Raleigh Johnson (Heather), Donnie Johnson and Billy Johnson all of Nicholasville. He leaves behind twelve grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Austin, Chancie, Riley, Bryce, Alex, Lexie, Keefrey, Kelsey, Kait and Kyler. He is also survived by two sisters, Elburtie Sebastian Alexander (Paul) and Reba Sebastian Keebler both of Lancaster, one brother Tommy Sebasatian (Mary). He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and a very special friend Garland Denning. Donnie was born in Danville, Ky on March 24, 1947 to W.T. and Edna Mae (Preston) Sebastian, both of whom preceded him in death. He grew up in Garrard County and after graduating he served in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Marksmanship Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Purple Heart. He retired as a master plumber after running and owning a successful business with his brother in Nicholasville, Sebastian Brothers Plumbing. Funeral service will be held at Betts & West Funeral Home at 1PM, Monday, December 2, 2019 with Jerry Browning officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec 1, 2019 at the funeral home from 2-6 PM. Casket bearers will be Gary Bourne, Jeffrey Bourne, Mason Bourne, Raleigh Johnson, Keefrey Humphrey, Kyler Humphrey. Honorary bearers will be Billy Johnson, Donnie Johnson, Bryce Johnson, Riley Johnson, Chancie Johnson, Kelsey Humphrey, Kait Humphrey and Alex Lee. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 29, 2019