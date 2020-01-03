Home

Donald Steve Caldwell Obituary
74, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was the husband of Jeanie Caldwell, son of the late Claudis and Norma Lillian Tackett Caldwell, born in Means, KY, and was an Army Reserve veteran. He retired from Columbia Gas of KY in 2000 after 35 years as a pipeline welder, and worked for Stanley Pipeline Company until 2011. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters, Missy (Barry) VanHook and Donna Walters (Shay VanWinkle), 4 grandchildren, Lauren Walters, Abby VanHook, Jeremy Walters and Noah VanWinkle, 1 sister, Barbara Spencer, 3 brothers, Lairrie (Joan) Caldwell, Rick (Susan) Caldwell and Joey (Jan) Caldwell, and several nieces & nephews. His funeral will be 1:30 Saturday at Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals, Mt. Sterling, with burial in Fortune Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 Friday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020
