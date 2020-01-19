|
LAMBERT Donald T., passed away on January 8, 2020. He was born March 21, 1935 in Norwood, Ohio to William Huston Lambert and Anna Mae Hall Lambert. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Jimmy, David, Clyde, Kenneth, William and sister, Betty Amorosi and his first wife, Laura Edgerly Lambert. Surviving Don are his wife, Nancy Lambert, two step children: Brenda (David) Croshaw of Parksville, KY and Scott Eckland of Manchester, MI, three grandchildren: Katherine and Grayson Eckland of Chelsea, MI and Ellis Croshaw of Parksville, KY, brother Larry Lambert of Greenville, IN, sisters: Nancy (George) Markle of Middlesex, NJ and Judy (Larry) Smith of Jonesboro, AR and numerous nieces and nephews. Following high school, Don enlisted in the Air Force and was a K-9 Sentry at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. Don was a salesman for forty years for Field Packing serving central and eastern Kentucky. An avid bow hunter, Don was a founder of the Bluegrass Archery Club. After retiring, Don enjoyed golfing with "the noon gang" at Lone Oak Country Club where he was a past Senior Club Champion. He was also active in the Central Kentucky Senior Golf Association. Per his request, no services were held.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020