Donald G Thompson passed March 14 Born March 3, 1931 to Fred and Opal Webb Thompson. He was a Mason, Shriner, Air Force veteran, KY Colonel and in the Lions Club. Married to Betty Jean Thompson for 66 years. Sister Betty Jean MacGregor. Children David (deceased), Dan (Steph) Austin, Texas, Dennis (Joyce) Greenup and Donna Lexington. Grandchildren Kevin (Jamie), Steven, Genna and Kyle (Cat). Great grandchildren Kalob, Cristopher, Kadaynce, Allison, Luke, Charlotte and expected in July Athena Grace. Funeral service 1:00pm Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel by Pastor Stephen Bruce. Visitation 11-1 Monday at the Funeral Home. Burial at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Flatwoods with military honors. Condolence to www.steenfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
