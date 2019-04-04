|
WALLACE Donald A., 91, widower of Dorothy M. Wallace, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in McCreary County, KY, he was a son of the late Emerson and Verda Wallace. He was retired from the US Postal Service and was an Army veteran having served in the Korean conflict. He was preceded in death by; a stepson, Donald Wayne Ralls; and a sister, Hazel Corden. Survivors are two stepchildren, Helen Burton and Beverly Sutherland Switzer, both of Lexington and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 12 P.M., Saturday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Visitation will be 10 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Paris Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 4, 2019